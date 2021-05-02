Hamilton wins in Portugal to stretch F1 lead

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium with the trophy after winning the Portuguese Grand Prix at Algarve International Circuit in Portimao, Portugal May 2, 2021. — Reuters pic

LISON, May 2 — Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton won the Portuguese Grand Prix for Mercedes today to stretch his Formula One lead over Red Bull’s Max Verstappen to eight points after three races.

Verstappen finished second at the Algarve circuit with Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas completing the podium, and taking a bonus point for the fastest lap, after starting from pole position.

Verstappen’s Mexican team mate Sergio Perez was fourth.

The victory was a record-extending 97th of Hamilton’s career. — Reuters