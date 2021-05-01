No fans allowed for KDA FC- JDT match on Tuesday

JDT and KDA fans will have to miss out on watching their teams play this Tuesday. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — The Super League match between Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC and Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) at Stadium Darul Aman in Alor Setar on Tuesday will be played in an empty stadium because of the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Malaysian Football League (MFL) chief executive officer Datuk Ab Ghani Hassan said MFL would tighten health and safety protocols by reactivating the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Organising Matches Without Fans in MCO areas.

This includes raising the level of discipline for sports bubble involving officials and players of both teams, apart from requiring RTK Antigen tests for match officials and personnel to be done one day before or on match day, he added.

"The SOP for Organising Matches Without Fans has been activated for throughout the period of MCO enforcement until new developments are announced by the government later.

"I hope all parties involved will continue to abide by the SOP set for the sake of their own safety and health and the smooth running of this season’s Malaysia League,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, the government decided to enforce the MCO in five districts in Kedah - Kota Setar, Kuala Muda, Bandar Baharu, Baling and Kulim - for two weeks beginning tomorrow following a rise in Covid-19 cases in these places.

MFL said tickets already sold for Tuesday’s match would be refunded by TicketHotline International. — Bernama