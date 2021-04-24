Bayern miss chance to secure title after loss at Mainz

Mainz’ Danish head coach Bo Svensson celebrates with his players including Mainz’ defender Alexander Hack (centre) after the Bundesliga match Mainz 05 vs FC Bayern Munich, in Mainz, Germany, April 24, 2021. — AFP pic

BERLIN, April 24 — Bayern Munich blew the chance to clinch the Bundesliga title today as the club world champions crashed to a 2-1 defeat away to Mainz.

Victory at Mainz, where Bayern last lost nearly a decade ago, would have secured a ninth successive German title for Hansi Flick’s side.

First-half goals by Jonathan Burkardt and Robin Quaison sealed Mainz’s third straight win, pulling them away from the relegation fight and forcing Bayern to wait to be crowned champions.

On his return from a knee injury, Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski scored just before the final whistle to leave him four short of Gerd Mueller’s all-time record of 40 Bundesliga goals in a season.

Bayern can still win the title tomorrow without kicking a ball if second-placed RB Leipzig, who are 10 points behind Munich, lose at home to Stuttgart. — AFP