UK police to charge former football star Ryan Giggs with assault

Friday, 23 Apr 2021 11:31 PM MYT

Ryan Giggs faces charges of engaging in behaviour which was controlling or coercive and of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, as well as another charge of assault by beating relating to a second woman. — Reuters pic
LONDON, April 23 — British police have been authorised to charge former Manchester United football star Ryan Giggs, who is also the current manager of the Wales national soccer team, with two charges of assault, prosecutors said in a statement today.

Giggs faces charges of engaging in behaviour which was controlling or coercive and of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, as well as another charge of assault by beating relating to a second woman. — Reuters

