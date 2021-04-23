UK police to charge former football star Ryan Giggs with assault

Ryan Giggs faces charges of engaging in behaviour which was controlling or coercive and of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, as well as another charge of assault by beating relating to a second woman. — Reuters pic

LONDON, April 23 — British police have been authorised to charge former Manchester United football star Ryan Giggs, who is also the current manager of the Wales national soccer team, with two charges of assault, prosecutors said in a statement today.

Giggs faces charges of engaging in behaviour which was controlling or coercive and of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, as well as another charge of assault by beating relating to a second woman. — Reuters