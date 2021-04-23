Football fans will be allowed to enter Darul Aman Stadium tonight, says exco

Football fans will still be allowed to enter the Darul Aman Stadium to watch the Super League match tonight. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, April 23 — Football fans will still be allowed to enter the Darul Aman Stadium to watch the Super League match between Kedah Darul Aman FC (KDA FC) and Kuala Lumpur City FC tonight.

State Tourism, Arts and Culture, Youth and Sports, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Committee chairman, Mohd Firdaus Ahmad, said that thus far, no directive to cancel spectators’ admission has been issued, and those who had bought tickets to watch the match would be allowed to enter the stadium.

“The entry of 6,000 spectators, is approved by the Malaysian Football League (MFL) and the National Security Council (MKN), with adherence to the strict standard operating procedures (SOPs),” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Mohd Firdaus said this when asked whether spectators would still be allowed to enter the stadium to watch KDA FC’s match against Kuala Lumpur City FC, as the Kota Setar district has been declared a red zone yesterday due to a spike in Covid-19 positive cases.

A Bernama check on social media platforms found that there were football fans in the state who voiced concerns over whether they would be allowed to watch the match at the stadium, as the Kota Setar district recorded a sharp increase in positive cases.

KDA FC, which will face Kuala Lumpur City FC tonight, is expected to field import player, Brazillian Renan Alves for the first time this season, after he recovered from an injury. — Bernama