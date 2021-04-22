Son’s late penalty revives Tottenham’s top-four hopes

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min scores their second goal against Southampton from the penalty spot at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London April 21, 2021. — Reuters pic

LONDON, April 22 — Tottenham Hotspur enjoyed some respite in a tumultuous week for the club as Son Heung-min’s late penalty earned them a 2-1 victory over Southampton on Wednesday to revive their hopes of a top-four finish in the Premier League.

After Jose Mourinho’s sacking on Monday and Tottenham’s ignominious part in the Super League drama which has rocked football, it was left to 29-year-old caretaker manager Ryan Mason to try to steady the ship.

It looked as though the former Spurs midfielder, handed the reins until the end of the season, would suffer defeat when Danny Ings gave Southampton a deserved halftime lead.

But Gareth Bale, who Mason restored to the starting line-up for the first time since mid-March, curled home an equaliser on the hour as Tottenham improved after a dismal first half.

Son had a goal ruled out for offside but the South Korean gave Tottenham much-needed cheer when he beat Alex McCarthy from the penalty spot.

Victory lifted Tottenham into sixth place with 53 points, two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea who have a game in hand. — Reuters