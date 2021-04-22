Real’s Valverde tests positive for coronavirus

Real said on Sunday that Valverde was self-isolating after coming into contact with a positive case, missing the 0-0 league draw with Getafe, and he has now tested positive himself. — Reuters pic

MADRID, April 22 — Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde has tested positive for Covid-19, the La Liga club said today.

Real said on Sunday that Valverde was self-isolating after coming into contact with a positive case, missing the 0-0 league draw with Getafe, and he has now tested positive himself.

The 22-year-old Uruguayan will miss today’s game against Cadiz, as well this weekend’s visit of Real Betis and next Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final first leg against Chelsea. — Reuters