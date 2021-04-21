Atletico withdraw from European Super League

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid scarves are displayed inside a store at Las Ramblas in Barcelona. Atletico Madrid became the latest club to pull out of the European Super League today, with the project on the brink of collapse. — Reuters pic

MADRID, April 21 — Atletico Madrid became the latest club to pull out of the European Super League today, with the project on the brink of collapse.

Only Real Madrid, Barcelona, AC Milan and Juventus officially remain, after England’s “Big Six” teams as well as Inter Milan were the first to withdraw from the hugely controversial competition.

“The Atletico Madrid Board of Directors, meeting this Wednesday morning, has decided to formally communicate to the Super League and the rest of the founding clubs its decision not to finally formalise its adherence to the project,” the Spanish side said in a statement.

“Atletico Madrid made the decision last Monday to join this project in response to circumstances that no longer exist today.

“For the club, harmony is essential between all the groups that make up the rojiblanco family, especially our fans.

“The first team squad and their coach have shown their satisfaction with the club’s decision, understanding that sporting merits must prevail over any other criteria.”

Atletico are one of three La Liga outfits involved in the breakaway tournament, with Real Madrid and their president Florentino Perez at the heart of the project.

But the new league looks dead in the water after Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham as well as Inter all pulled out. — AFP