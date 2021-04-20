Uefa chief tells English Premier League’s breakaway ‘Big Six’ to think again

Uefa President Aleksander Ceferin speaking during the 45th Ordinary Uefa Congress, Montreux, Switzerland, April 20, 2021. — UEFA/Handout via Reuters

APRIL 20 — Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin today told the English Premier League’s “Big Six” clubs who have joined a breakaway European Super League that they had made a “huge mistake”, and urged them to think again.

Speaking at Uefa’s congress, the Slovenian criticised the attitude of owners who he said view the game as a “product” and fans as “consumers” but then spoke directly to the Premier League rebels.

“I would like to address the owners of some English clubs. Gentlemen, you made a huge mistake. Some will say it is greed, others disdain, arrogance or complete ignorance of England’s football culture, but actually it doesn’t matter,” he said.

“What matters is that there is still time to change your mind, everyone makes mistakes, English fans deserve to have you correct your mistake, they deserve respect”.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Arsenal have signed up to the 12-team Super League along with top Spanish and Italian clubs. — Reuters