Atletico Madrid confirm participation in Super League, citing pandemic

MADRID, April 19 — Spanish football club Atletico Madrid have confirmed their participation in a European Super League via a statement on their official website today.

The club, who were named as one of the 12 Founding Clubs yesterday, confirmed this today citing the Covid-19 pandemic for speeding up the instability in the existing European football economic model, while also saying they wish to improve quality of competition throughout the continent. — Reuters