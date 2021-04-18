Last-gasp Icardi goal boosts PSG title bid

Paris St Germain's Mauro Icardi celebrates scoring their third goal with Kylian Mbappe against St Etienne at Parc des Princes, Paris, France April 18, 2021. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PARIS, April 18 — Paris St Germain stayed in the hunt for a fourth successive Ligue 1 title after Mauro Icardi scored in the dying seconds of stoppage time to secure a dramatic 3-2 home win over St Etienne today.

The visitors, who were on the back foot throughout, took a shock 78th-minute lead through Denis Bouanga before Kylian Mbappe struck twice, only for St Etienne to equalise in the first minute of added time through Romain Hamouma.

It looked like it was not going to be PSG’s day when Angel Di Maria rattled the post but the Argentine swung in a cross from the right for Icardi to head home at the far post.

PSG are second in the standings on 69 points from 33 games, one behind leaders Lille who were held to a 1-1 draw by eighth-placed Montpellier on Friday. — Reuters