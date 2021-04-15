Zii Jia receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine today

All England champion Lee Zii Jia received his Covid-19 vaccine shot this morning. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 ― After a two-day delay, 2021 All England champion Lee Zii Jia recovered from a fever to get his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at the Desa Tasik Sports Complex vaccination centre in Cheras.

The matter was confirmed by Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) coaching director Wong Choong Hann.

“He has received his vaccine shot this morning. Zii Jia has recuperated from fever and has started training as usual,” he said via WhatsApp.

The 23-year-old shuttler should have obtained the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine with the first group of 264 athletes and officials who are preparing for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics on Tuesday (April 13).

Nonetheless, national men’s single’s chief coach, Hendrawan said Zii Jia was not present on that day as he was having a fever perhaps due to fatigue.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games was postponed for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and is now scheduled from July 23 to August 8, while the Paralympic Games is from August 24 to September 5. ― Bernama