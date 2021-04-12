Maiden title for Kudermetova with Charleston win

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.
MIAMI, April 12 — Russia’s Veronika Kudermetova secured her maiden WTA title on Sunday, defeating Danka Kovinic of Montenegro in straight sets to claim the Charleston clay court title in South Carolina.
The 15th-seeded Kudermetova dominated from the outset to claim a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Kovinic, ranked 91 in the world.
The 23-year-old from Kazan broke Kovinic in the seventh game of the second set for a 5-2 lead and then held comfortably to complete a win in 1hr 36min.
“I feel very happy, amazing,” Kudermetova said afterwards. “I had a lot of ups and downs and now I’m here with the trophy,” added the Russian, who did not drop a set all week in Charleston.
Sunday’s title marked Kudermetova’s second appearance in a final this season, losing the WTA Abu Dhabi against Aryna Sabalenka in January.
Kudermetova’s Charleston victory came after a tournament which saw nine of the top 10 seeds exit before the quarter-finals on Friday, while world number one Ashleigh Barty exited in the last eight.. — AFP