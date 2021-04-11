Juve ease past Genoa to keep faint title hopes alive

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo in action with Genoa's Mattia Perin at the Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy April 11, 2021 — Reuters pic

TURIN, April 11 — Juventus eased to a 3-1 victory over Genoa today to keep alive their faint hopes of making it 10 successive Serie A titles this season.

The champions raced into a comfortable lead inside 22 minutes thanks to goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Alvaro Morata, the Spanish striker converting after Cristiano Ronaldo had hit the post.

Juventus have not been convincing recently, however, and let the visitors back into the match four minutes after the break with Gianluca Scamacca finding the net.

Genoa had chances to level but Weston McKennie stepped off the bench to make sure of the victory 20 minutes from time as third-placed Juventus moved on to 62 points after 30 matches, one behind AC Milan and 12 adrift of leaders Inter Milan. — Reuters