MFL says did not receive report on alleged salary issues involving Perak teams

PETALING JAYA, April 7 ― The Malaysian Football League (MFL) have not received any report on the allegation of salary non-payment issues which is said to be beleaguering the Perak FC and Perak FC II teams since two months ago.

MFL chief executive, Datuk Ab Ghani Hassan said if the allegations were true it could affect the licensing of the clubs for both teams to face the Malaysia League (M-League) campaign next season.

He said MFL was dealing with managing the club licensing process for the 2022 season whose status would be made known in June.

“I hope the problem of salary payments for all (M-League) teams does not occur anymore,” he told a media conference here, yesterday.

Earlier, Ab Ghani attended an event on the signing of a sponsorship agreement between MFL and Pusat Pakaian Hari-Hari at Wisma Persatuan Bola Sepak Malaysia (FAM), here.

Media reports today claimed that the managements of both teams were facing problems in paying the players’ salaries which had not been settled for February and March.

Commenting on the changes to the M-League match calender, Ab Ghani said it was an MFL commitment to FAM and the Harimau Malaya squad to ensure the team under Tan Cheng Hoe could make its best preparations for its challenge in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in June.

The 2021 M-League fixtures were changed from April 23 to make way for the preparation of the national team in facing the second round competition of the 2022 World Cup Qualifier/2023 Asia Cup in UAE, in June.

Meanwhile, Ab Ghani, who was thrilled over at the cash sponsorship of RM500,000 from Pusat Pakaian Hari-Hari for this season, regarded it as the company’s initiative to help develop national football.

Pusat Pakaian Hari-Hari director Amilludin Latip believed his company’s initiative would also attract more parties to provide sponsorships to MFL to further develop the number one sport in the country. ― Bernama