Real Madrid’s Varane tests positive for Covid-19, will miss Liverpool game

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane kicks the ball during the Spanish league football match against Getafe CF at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Valdebebas, on the outskirts of Madrid February 9, 2021. — AFP pic

MADRID, April 6 — Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane had tested positive for Covid-19, the Spanish club said, ruling him out of the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Liverpool today.

The 13-times European champions will be without both first-choice central defenders for the game against Liverpool and probably the second leg at Anfield on April 14, as captain Sergio Ramos is sidelined due to injury.

Zinedine Zidane is set to field Spaniard Nacho Fernandez alongside Brazilian Eder Militao at the heart of his defence in the first leg, a repeat of the 2018 Champions League final which Real won 3-1. — Reuters