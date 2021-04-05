Spieth ends title drought at Texas Open just in time for Masters

Jordan Spieth putts on hole 2 during the final round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament April 4, 2021. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, April 5 — Former world number one Jordan Spieth ended his near four-year victory drought Sunday, gearing up for next week’s Masters with a triumph at the US PGA Tour Texas Open.

Spieth, who hadn’t won since capturing his third major title at the 2017 British Open at Royal Birkdale, signalled he’s again a force to be reckoned with as the game’s best look toward the first major championship of 2021 at Augusta National.

Spieth fired seven birdies in a six-under-par 66, holding off tenacious playing partner Charley Hoffman to win by two strokes with an 18-under-par total of 270.

Hoffman had cut Spieth’s lead to one before Spieth birdied the 17th hole at TPC San Antonio, Hoffman’s own 66 putting him on 16-under 272.

Now Spieth heads to Augusta National, where he was just 21 when he won his first major title at the 2015 Masters, going on to win the US Open the same year.

After years in the wilderness the 27-year-old American had been knocking at the door, holding the 54-hole lead at both Phoenix and Pebble Beach this year.

He was tied for the lead going into the final round on Sunday with England’s Matt Wallace, with Hoffman two shots back.

Wallace closed with a two-under-par 70 for third place on 274. — AFP