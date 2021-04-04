Selangor FC get their rhythm, Penang FC bounce back to defeat Perak FC

Penang FC player Anselmo Arruda Da Silva celebrates the team’s first goal against Perak FC during the 2021 Super League match, George Town April 3, 2021. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — Selangor FC have finally found their winning rhythm to break the losing spell in the 2021 Super League after defeating UiTM FC 2-0 at UiTM Stadium in Shah Alam last night.

This is the second victory of the squad under German coach Karsten Neitzel after going through two draws and two losses in the last four games to accumulate eight points at the seventh spot.

The two goals of the Red Giants were netted in the first half with Swiss import Oliver Buff breaking the stalemate with a thunderous volley in the 13th minute before last season’s top striker Ifedayo Olusegun made it 2-0 in the 40th minute.

At the same time, Penang FC remained in the fourth place sharing 11 points with Terengganu FC in the third spot after bouncing back to overcome Perak FC 2-1 at Penang City Stadium.

Defender Rafael Vitor emerged the hero of the team with a header in the 70th after Anselmo Arruda Da Silva scored in first half to tie 1-1 two minutes before the break.

The Bos Gaurus who only collected one point in three earlier matches, went ahead in the 12th minute via Sheriddin Boboev who easily push the ball into the goal after goalkeeper Samuel Jacob Somerville failed in his attempt to palm off the ball.

Meanwhile, in the Kuala Lumpur City FC – Sabah FC match, which was a match under the pilot spectator management protocol ended in a scoreless draw at Kuala Lumpur Football in Cheras.

In this regard, Premier League leaders, Negri Sembilan FC continued to lead the league apart from maintaining their unbeaten run in six outings despite being tied without goal against Kuching City FC at Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium in Paroi.

The draw enabled Sarawak United FC to trail closely and with only one point separating them at the Premier League standings after edging Kelantan FC 1-0 at Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium from a goal by Changhoon Lee in the 38th minute.

At the same time, Terengganu FC II and PDRM FC also drew 1-1 at Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium. — Bernama