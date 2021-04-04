Penang FC must rectify weaknesses, says coach

Penang FC is at fourth place in the Super League standings, sharing 11 points with Terengganu FC. — Foto Bernama

GEORGE TOWN, April 4 — Penang FC need to rectify some weaknesses to do well in their remaining matches in the 2021 Super League competition, said coach Tomas Trucha .

Despite winning 2-1 against Perak FC at the City Stadium here yesterday, Trucha said this players gave away many goal opportunities to the opponents and did not cooperate well with one another.

‘’The result of the game is okay but the performance of the squad was not too good. Individual performance was different from team performance and they did not play well tonight (last night).

‘’As the coach, I see much improvements need to be made,’’ he told reporters after the match.

He said the players were not creative in passing, pattern of play was not solid, did not look after the defensive lines well and failed to make it tough for the opponents to approach the Penang FC goal.

But Penang FC do deserve credit, because it was the first time since 2009 that they had beaten Perak FC, and all the sweeter, on home ground.

The win propelled Penang FC to fourth place in the Super League standings, sharing 11 points with Terengganu FC while Perak FC are languishing in ninth spot with only five points.

Penang FC next travel to the Hang Jebat Stadium to face Melaka United on Tuesday while Perak FC will host UiTM FC at the Perak Stadium, Ipoh on Wednesday. — Bernama