Negeri Sembilan Football Club coach calls for players to be more creative

Negeri Sembilan Football Club players during a practice session. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SEREMBAN, April 4 — Negeri Sembilan Football Club (NSFC) players have been asked to be more creative when facing teams that use the ‘parking bus’ strategy.

Head coach of the Hobin Jang Hobin squad K. Devan said the absence of striker Alain Thierry Akono apart from the tactics displayed by forward Barathkumar Ramaloo were not the cause of his team failing to score in their Premier League match against Kuching City FC at their home turf, the Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium, Paroi yesterday.

“This is the problem, all the teams that come here defend using the ‘parking bus’ tactic .. today (last night) we saw nine players (of the opponents) behind the ball and only one player up front, it is not easy to score a goal.

“However, we have to be good at managing (the situation), maybe if there was another imported player (striker), the attack would have been better,” he told reporters after the match.

Both teams collected only one point after the match ended in a goalless draw.

NSFC still kept their lead in the league, in addition to maintaining an unbeaten record in six games so far. — Bernama