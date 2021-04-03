PSG's Verratti to miss Bayern clash after testing positive for Covid-19

PSG’s midfielder Marco Verratti has tested positive for Covid-19. — Reuters pic

PARIS, April 3 ― Italy midfielder Marco Verratti is set to miss Paris St Germain's Champions League quarter-final first leg at Bayern Munich after the French champions said he tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday.

“He will isolate and is being submitted to the appropriate health protocol,” PSG wrote on Twitter.

In France, a positive test for the novel coronavirus or Covid-19 symptoms triggers a mandatory 10-day quarantine.

PSG face Bayern on Tuesday, four days after taking on Lille in a top-of-the-table Ligue 1 clash, for which Verratti had already been ruled out after sustaining a thigh injury while on recent international duty. ― Reuters