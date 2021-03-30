Ministry ready to help Azizulhasni, Shah Firdaus get vaccine jab in Australia

Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (pic) and Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom are currently training in Australia. — Picture via Facebook/azizulawangofficial

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — The Youth and Sports Ministry is prepared to help manage the Covid-19 vaccination process for national cyclists Mohd Azizulhasni Awang and Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom, who are currently in Australia.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said the two cyclists, who are currently undergoing training in Melbourne, could get the vaccination in Australia

“This is because most countries provide the vaccination for everyone, including migrants, as being done in Malaysia, but if after a certain period, they are still not given the vaccination in Australia, they will be vaccinated here.

“This is because both of them are included in the list of 264 athletes and officials requested by the ministry,” he told a press conference after opening the ‘Beyond Coaching’ programme of the National Coaching Academy (AKK) here today.

In February, Reezal Merican was reported to have said that all the 264 athletes and officials who will represent the country at international tournaments in the qualifying rounds for the Olympic Games in Tokyo are expected to receive the Covid-19 vaccine injection starting this April.

They are the first group out of a total of 4,000 athletes and officials in the ministry’s list to be given priority to receive the Covid-19 vaccine under the first phase of the National Immunisation Programme.

Mohd Azizulhasni, who is also known as “The Pocket Rocketman”, has qualified himself for the Tokyo Olympics in his favourite keirin event and the individual sprint event, while Muhammad Shah Firdaus for the sprint event.

The Tokyo Olympics will be held from July 23 to August 8. — Bernama