Make Malaysia great again: National football legend Shukor Salleh says players have to adopt professional mentality

GEORGE TOWN, March 28 — National football legend of the 1970s, Datuk Abdul Shukor Salleh, 74, suggests that football players in the country take on a more professional attitude to make Malaysia great again.

Abdul Shukor, who was dubbed “Mr Cool” during the era, said footballers must always raise their efforts to be excellent in the football arena for their own benefit and not merely depending on the coach during training sessions in the field and on their salaries.

“The current crop of players must change this mentality, no more merely depending on the coach or money (income)... they must put in more personal efforts to shine... this is for their own good and that of the team.

“With that, it is not impossible for football in the country to reach greater heights... such as the national team in the 70’s,” he said when met by reporters at his residence, here, today.

Earlier, Ex-Penang Football Player Association (EX-Penang) headed by its president, Radzuan Putah visited Abdul Shukor in appreciation of his deeds and service to national football.

Abdul Shukor said he really missed his former teammates such as the late Datuk Mokhtar Dahari and (the late) Datuk Mohd Bakar and others who together brought glories to the country at national and international arenas.

He said he would be producing a biography of himself and other sportsmen, who were his colleagues, soon.

Synonymous with the number six jersey, he is still active behind the scene as the patron of the Penang Kickers Club.

Among his best achievements was to help the Penang squad emerged as Malaysia Cup champions in 1974 and Malaysia League champions in 1982.

Meanwhile, Radzuan urged all former state players to sign up with EX-Penang which was formed to look after their welfare. — Bernama