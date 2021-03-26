Xabi Alonso signs news Real Sociedad deal

Xabi Alonso ahead of the Fifa World Cup match against the Netherlands in Salvador, Brazil June 13, 2014. — Reuters pic

MADRID, March 26 — Former Spain midfielder Xabi Alonso has signed a one-year extension to remain as youth team coach at Real Sociedad until summer 2022, the club said on Friday.

German newspaper Bild reported earlier this week that Alonso, who won the World Cup and two European Championship titles and was a Champions League winner at Liverpool and Real Madrid, was set to take over at Borussia Moenchengladbach next season.

Gladbach, 10th in the Bundesliga, have been looking for a new coach since announcing in February that current manager Marco Rose will join Borussia Dortmund this summer.

It now appears that the 39-year-old Alonso will remain in San Sebastian, where he has worked since 2019. — Reuters