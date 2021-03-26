Lazio avoid points deduction as prosecutors request fine and bans for Covid breaches

Lazio players celebrating after the victory against Atalanta in Bergamo, Italy, January 31 2021. — Reuters pic

ROME, March 26 — Lazio have avoided a Serie A points deduction after prosecutors requested a €200,000 (RM976,666) fine and lengthy bans for club owner Claudio Lotito and two team doctors as punishment for Covid-19 protocol violations.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) prosecutor requested the fine, a suspension of 13 months and 10 days for Lotito and 16-month bans for doctors Fabio Rodia and Ivo Pulcini at a trial at the national federal court on Friday.

Media reports had previously suggested that the club risked a points deduction or even relegation for breaching league protocols in October and November last year.

A FIGC investigation was opened on Nov. 3 over potential violations of protocols regarding Covid-19 testing. The club’s training ground was inspected and swab test results were seized.

On Feb. 16, the FIGC charged the club with “violations of federal regulations and a lack of observance of the health protocols in force” and referred Lazio, Lotito, Pulcini and Rodia to the national federal court.

Lazio denied wrongdoing and said in a statement: “We trust in sporting justice.”

The FIGC’s list of violations included failing to promptly report positive cases to the local health authority, failing to stop three players from attending a training session after receiving positive tests and twice failing to enforce a mandatory 10-day isolation period on an asymptomatic player, who was subsequently involved in a Serie A game. — Reuters