After the ongoing 2020/21 campaign was condensed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the English top fight will revert to its usual starting slot in the second week of August.

LONDON, March 25 — The 2021/22 Premier League football season will begin on the weekend of August 14, it was announced today.

The season will end on May 22, 2022, with all 10 matches kicking off at the same time. — AFP