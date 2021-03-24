Scottish police probe racism allegation by Rangers star Kamara

Rangers' manager Steven Gerrard gestures to Slavia Prague's Ondrej Kudela at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow March 18, 2021. ― Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

GLASGOW, March 24 — Scottish police have launched an investigation after Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara reported that he was racially abused during his team’s Europa League defeat against Slavia Prague.

Kamara said he was the victim of “vile racist abuse” by Slavia defender Ondrej Kudela in last Thursday’s stormy clash.

Kudela made comments to Finland international Kamara while covering his mouth during a late melee at Ibrox. Kudela and his club have denied the claims of racism.

Police confirmed earlier this week that they were also investigating a criminal complaint filed by Slavia against Kamara.

Referring to Kamara’s allegations, a Police Scotland statement read: “We can confirm we are investigating incidents of alleged racial abuse and a reported assault following the match between Rangers and Slavia Prague at Ibrox on Thursday, 18 March, 2021.

“Officers are liaising with both clubs and enquiries are continuing.”

Slavia won the second leg of the last-16 tie 2-0 to complete a 3-1 aggregate victory over the newly crowned Scottish champions, who had Kemar Roofe and Leon Balogun sent off.

The Czech league leaders alleged Kamara assaulted Kudela after the game.

They filed a criminal complaint through the Czech Embassy and stated they were in direct contact with police in Glasgow.

Slavia will play Premier League side Arsenal in the quarter-finals in April. — AFP