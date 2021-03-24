Date set for Inter Milan’s postponed Serie A clash with Sassuolo

Inter Milan’s Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku shoots to score a penalty and open the scoring during the Italian Serie A football match Inter Milan vs Lazio Rome February 14, 2021 at the San Siro stadium in Milan. — AFP pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

ROME, March 24 — Inter Milan’s postponed Serie A game against Sassuolo will take place on April 7, the league body announced today.

The game was originally scheduled to take place on March 20 but was called off following a Covid-19 outbreak at Inter where four players tested positive.

Inter, who are six points clear of AC Milan at the top of Serie A, will host eighth-placed Sassuolo at 1845 local time.

The game kicks off at the same time as third-placed Juventus’ match against Napoli in Turin, a fixture that was also postponed in October.

Champions Juve are on 55 points, 10 behind Inter, while Napoli in fifth have 53 points. — Reuters