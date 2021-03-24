Atletico's Dembele faints in training ground incident

Atletico Madrid's Moussa Dembele in action with Getafe’s Mathias Olivera at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez, Getafe March 13, 2021. — Reuters pic

MADRID, March 24 — Atletico Madrid forward Moussa Dembele collapsed during a training session on Tuesday due to a reported drop in blood pressure, and images of his dramatic slump and medical response were widely reported in the Spanish press.

Dembele, 24, was stretching with team-mates in the centre circle at the club's headquarters before falling to the ground, a leg shaking as he lay on his back.

The Frenchman's worried Atletico teammates, coaches and medical staff rushed to help him and an ambulance was in attendance at the scene.

The former Celtic striker regained conciousness on the field and walked to the vehicle pitchside and eventually left the stadium at the wheel of his own car.

Spanish press reported Dembele had a drop in blood pressure but is doing well.

Dembele joined Atleti on loan from Lyon in January and is yet to score in two appearances. — AFP