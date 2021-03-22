Harimau players in good spirits, says Cheng Hoe

File picture shows National head coach Tan Cheng Hoe speaking to the media during a training session for Harimau Malaya in preparation for the Group G second round World Cup 2022/Asia Cup 2023 qualifier September 5, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — The atmosphere of Harimau Malaya centralised camp is positive despite a controversial last-minute incident in a Super League match involving Perak FC and Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) last night (March 21).

National football team head coach Tan Cheng Hoe insisted that the issue did not affect the players’ morale and they were all in a jovial mood as they have not seen each other or assemble for more than a year since November 2019.

“Of course it was a bit tense but after the match we are all together to represent the country,” he told a virtual press conference here, today.

The national players are now undergoing centralised training camp in Johor Bahru, beginning today.

Cheng Hoe listed 17 national players who played in the last two World Cup 2022/Asia Cup 2023 qualifying matches in November 2019 and 11 others including the country’s latest naturalised player Guilherme de Paula.

Thirteen players from JDT and two from Perak FC managed to make the cut into the training camp.

The 52-year-old coach also said there are 26 players in training now and he is expecting two more players from Terengganu FC team tonight, to complete his 28-player list.

“The players are perhaps on their way to Johor Baru from Kota Kinabalu after having played in the game against Sabah at Likas Stadium last night,” he said.

Cheng Hoe also confirmed his team is waiting for the medical report from JDT following an injury sustained by Mohamadou Sumareh, who made his debut with the Southern Tigers against Perak FC in Ipoh last night and have a few players in mind if Sumareh was unavailable to join the training camp.

He also did not intend to hold any friendly matches with any Malaysia League (M-League) teams but wanted to focus on the training instead.

“I hope there will be no injuries among the players after their tight schedule in the league. I just want to build up understanding among the players and hold some ice breaking sessions as they have not met for more than a year,” he added.

On De Paula, Cheng Hoe hoped that two goals that the Brazilian-born player scored against JDT last night will give him more confidence to play after enduring five matches of goal drought.

Meanwhile, FAM president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin hoped the centralised training camp would proceed smoothly as planned by Cheng Hoe and build team camaderie to earn victories against UAE, Vietnam and Thailand in June.

Hamidin also thanked JDT for sharing their centralised training facilities in Johor Bahru with the national team.

“Hoped this would be an model for other local football clubs to build their own centralised training centres,” he said in a posting on FAM Facebook today. — Bernama