LeBron adds Red Sox, race team to Liverpool in sport empire

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) takes the ball down court in the second half of the game against the Golden State Warriors at Staples Centre February 28, 2021. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, March 17 — LeBron James has added ownership stakes in baseball’s Boston Red Sox and a US stock car race team to England football champions Liverpool in his sports empire, according to multiple reports Tuesday.

The superstar playmaker for the NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers and business partner Maverick Carter have become partners in the Fenway Sports Group, according to the Boston Globe, USA Today, ESPN and other US reports.

James, 36, already had a 2 per cent stake in Liverpool but now likely has a firmer share in the Premier League team as well as a stake in Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, a sports management firm, a regional sports cable network and Roush Fenway Racing of NASCAR, the closed-cockpit series that is the most popular form of US auto racing.

Liverpool is also among the group’s holdings, having been taken over by Fenway in 2010.

James also owns an entertainment production company in Hollywood and has a movie debuting later this year, Space Jam: A New Legacy. — AFP