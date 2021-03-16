AS Roma fail in final appeal against 3-0 forfeit defeat for Diawara error

AS Roma's Amadou Diawara (left) celebrates with Chris Smalling after the match against Fiorentina at Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence March 3, 2021. — Reuters pic

ROME, March 16 — AS Roma have failed in their final appeal against a 3-0 defeat they were handed for fielding an incorrectly registered player against Hellas Verona in Serie A, the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) confirmed on Monday.

The CONI Guarantee Board, Italian sport’s highest tribunal, rejected Roma’s appeal and confirmed the original punishment handed out following a 0-0 draw on the opening game of the league season on Sept. 22.

Roma mistakenly registered midfielder Amadou Diawara in their list of under-22 players instead of moving him to their senior squad list once the Guinean turned 23 in July 2020.

Diawara started the match in Verona and played 89 minutes, but Roma were subsequently handed a default 3-0 defeat as punishment for the administrative error and failed in their first appeal to the Italian FA in November.

The decision confirms the current league standings, where Roma are sixth on 50 points and Verona are ninth on 38 points. — Reuters