Punchless Chelsea held to goalless draw at Leeds

Leeds United’s Rodrigo and Illan Meslier in action during their match at Elland Road in Leeds, March 13, 2021. — Reuters pic

LEEDS, England, March 13 — Thomas Tuchel remains unbeaten as Chelsea manager, but his side's lack of firepower meant they had to settle for a goalless draw at Leeds United in the Premier League today.

Chelsea remain in fourth place, and are two points off third-placed Leicester City who have a game in hand.

Leeds had an early effort from Tyler Roberts ruled out for offside and then Chelsea came close thanks to a mess-up in the Leeds defence. Luke Ayling blasted a clearance into team-mate Diego Llorente and the ball struck the bar before falling into the arms of keeper Illan Meslier.

Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy did well to tip a curling shot from Roberts against the bar and had to be on alert several times after the break. — Reuters