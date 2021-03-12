Qatar offers Covid-19 vaccine to MotoGP paddock

Qatari authorities offer the Covid-19 vaccine to MotoGP’s entire paddock. — Reuters pic

PARIS, March 12 ― Qatar, which will host the opening two races of the 2021 MotoGP world championship, yesterday offered the Covid-19 vaccine to the sport's entire paddock.

“The state of Qatar has significantly ramped up its Covid-19 vaccination programme in 2021, and as a result of this progress, it is able to offer all travelling members of the MotoGP paddock access to the vaccine,” the Qatari authorities said in a statement.

The Losail circuit will stage back-to-back races on March 28 and April 4.

It has also been hosting pre-season testing for MotoGP this week and will welcome Moto2 and Moto3 testing from March 19-21. ― AFP