PGA Tour: Canadian Open cancelled for second year running

Rory McIlroy poses with the trophy after winning the 2019 RBC Canadian Open golf tournament at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Ottawa June 9, 2019. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

LOS ANGELES, March 10 — The RBC Canadian Open has been cancelled for a second consecutive year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the PGA Tour said Tuesday.

The tournament had been due to take place at St. George’s Golf and Country Club in Etobicoke, Ontario from June 7-13.

The event will be replaced with another tournament held in the same window.

“Even with an extensive health and safety plan in place, we faced a number of significant logistical challenges that led us to this decision,” PGA Tour president Tyler Dennis said in a statement.

“While we are disappointed to cancel Canada’s National Championship, we are thankful to our partners RBC and Golf Canada along with our Canadian fans — for their unwavering support and cooperation throughout this process.

“We look forward to the RBC Canadian Open returning to our schedule next year.”

Canadian Open officials had drawn up a detailed health protocol with consultation from local, local, provincial, and federal government officials in Canada.

However Golf Canada chief executive Laurence Applebaum said the timetable for the event “simply did not align for us.”

“We are deeply disappointed that the celebrated return of the RBC Canadian Open will have to wait another year,” Applebaum said.

First held in 1904, the Canadian Open is the third oldest national championship in golf after the British Open and the US Open.

It has been held every year since, with the exception of interruptions caused by the two World Wars and Covid-19.

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy was the most recent winner of the event, triumphing in 2019 on his debut appearance. — AFP