No licence, no car: Mum drives Bayern starlet Musiala to training

Just a week after his 18th birthday, Musiala signed the deal with Bayern Munich which will reportedly earn him €5 million per year. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

BERLIN, March 10 — Bayern Munich starlet Jamal Musiala has revealed that his mother has to drive him to training while the 18-year-old works on getting his driving licence.

“So far I’ve been very happy that my mum has been so nice as to drive me to training,” Musiala told magazine Sport Bild.

“I’m currently working towards getting my driving licence and I’m really looking forward to driving myself soon.”

Last Friday, Musiala signed a five-year contract — his first as a professional — with the club world champions, which he described as a “childhood dream come true”.

Just a week after his 18th birthday, Musiala signed the deal which will reportedly earn him €5 million (RM24.5 million) per year.

Bayern’s players each receive a car provided by the club’s sponsor.

Musiala says he has no idea which car he will be given, but he doesn’t mind “as long as it drives and has a good music system.”

The teenager has so far made 27 appearances for the Bundesliga leaders.

He scored his first Champions League goal in the 4-1 win over Lazio in the last 16, first leg. The return leg is in Munich next week.

Stuttgart-born Musiala came through Chelsea’s academy and played for England Under-21s last November but has opted to play senior football for Germany.

Germany coach Joachim Loew, who will step down after the European championships in July, reportedly plans to call up Musiala for World Cup qualifiers later this month.

The teenager says he wants to “win titles with Bayern and Germany”.

Musiala hopes Loew reverses his 2019 decision to permanently drop Thomas Mueller so the Bayern team-mates can play for Germany.

“I would be happy to play a European Championship with Thomas,” Musiala added. — AFP