Ex-Napoli attacker Hamsik signs for Gothenburg

PARIS, March 9 — Former Napoli attacker Marek Hamsik has joined Gothenburg after two years in the Chinese Super League, the Swedish side announced on Monday.

Slovakia captain Hamsik, 33, left the Serie A outfit in 2019 after playing 409 games and winning the Italian Cup and Super Cup.

“The medical examination has been done. The contract is signed. Marek Hamsik is ready for Blavitt,” the 18-time league champions said.

Hamsik has signed a deal until the end of August at the club with the Allsvenskan league season starting in April.

“I am very happy to be here and am positively surprised by the great training opportunities that exist here,” he said.

“As everyone knows, I am here on a short-term contract but I will do my utmost to help the team achieve success. Now I put my whole body and soul into this club,” he added. — AFP