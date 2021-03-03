Jesus hits double as rampant Man City go 15 points clear with Wolves win

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus scores their second goal against Wolverhampton at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester March 2, 2021. — Reuters pic

MANCHESTER, March 3 — Gabriel Jesus struck twice as Manchester City beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday to move 15 points clear at the top of the Premier League with their 21st straight win in all competitions.

City have 65 points with 11 games left to play ahead of Manchester United on 50 points with a game in hand.

Pep Guardiola's side took the lead in the 15th minute through an own goal from Wolves defender Leander Dendoncker who stretched out a leg and turned the ball into the net as he tried to cut out a low cross from Riyad Mahrez.

City dominated the game but Wolves, who had threatened little, drew level in the 61st minute with a diving header from Conor Coady.

Jesus restored City's lead in the 80th minute, driving home after Wolves failed to clear a low ball into the box from Kyle Walker.

Mahrez slotted home the third in the final minute after some sloppy Wolves defending and then Jesus added his second in stoppage time after an offside decision was overturned by VAR. — Reuters