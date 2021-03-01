Kedah, Terengganu FC set play AFC Cup matches in Singapore

Perak player Partiban K Janasekaran (left) and Kedah player Muhammad Shakir Hamzah in action during the Super League 2020 match at the Perak Stadium, Ipoh in this file picture taken on October 11, 2020. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — Kedah Darul Aman and Terengganu FC will be playing their Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup 2021 group stage matches in Singapore.

The confederation today announced that, Singapore is confirmed as the host for Group H which comprises Kedah Darul Aman, Lion City Sailors (Singapore), Saigon (Vietnam) and the Asean Zone Play-off 2 winner as well.

Singapore will also host Group I which consists of Singapore’s Geylang International FC, Kaya FC-Iloilo (Philippines), Terengganu FC and the representative of Myanmar, Shan United FC or Ayeyawady United FC, depending on the results of the AFC Champions League 2021 Preliminary and Play-off Stage matches.

Kedah’s form took an ascending turn following the resumption of football in Malaysia late August last year where they secured a second place finish in the Super League, which earned them an automatic spot in this year’s AFC Cup competition.

Terengganu FC (TFC) who finished third place in the 2020 Super league on the other hand, secured a spot in the tournament due to the truncated 2020 M-League following the cancellation of both the FA Cup and Malaysia Cup due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

AFC also disclosed that the venue for Group G, who is also in the Asean Zone will be decided at a later date.

Apart from this, AFC confirmed that the matches in Group A, featuring Al Hidd Club (Bahrain), Al Nasr (Oman), Al Wahda (Syria) and defending champions Al Ahed FC (Lebanon) will be held in Manama, Bahrain.

Meanwhile, Group B, comprising Al Ansar FC (Lebanon), Muharraq Club (Bahrain), Al Salt (Jordan) and Balata Center (Palestine) as well as Group C, which consists of Al Faisaly (Jordan), Al Seeb Club (Oman), Tishreen (Syria) and the winner of the West Zone Play-off match will be staged in Amman, Jordan.

The matches in Group D, which include ATK Mohun Bagan (India), Bashundhara Kings (Bangladesh), Maziya Sports & Recreation (Maldives) and the winner of the South Zone Play-off, will be hosted in Male, Maldives.

FC Dordoi (Kyrgyzstan) will be the host club in Group E, which also features Ahal FC (Turkemistan) and FC Ravshan (Tajikistan) with Dushanbe, Tajikistan providing the backdrop for the matches in Group F, which include FC Alay (Kyrgyzstan), Altyn Asyr FC (Turkmenistan), FC Khujand (Tajikistan) and the representative of Uzbekistan, AGMK FC or FC Nasaf, which will be decided after the AFC Champions League 2021 Play-off match. — Bernama