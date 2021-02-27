Leicester boss Rodgers frustrated by 'catalyst' Maddison's hip injury

Leicester City's James Maddison celebrates scoring their first goal against Southampton with teammates, January 17, 2021. — Pool via Reuters/Alex Pantling

LONDON, Feb 27 ― Leicester City playmaker James Maddison has been ruled out of tomorrow's Premier League game against Arsenal due to a niggling hip issue, manager Brendan Rodgers said.

Maddison, who has scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists in all competitions this season, missed Leicester's last six games of the 2019-20 campaign due to a similar problem that needed surgery.

The 24-year-old England international was substituted as a precaution in last weekend's 2-1 league win at Aston Villa after a recurrence of the hip problem and missed Thursday's 2-0 loss to Slavia Prague that knocked them out of the Europa League.

“It's a frustrating time. He was in great form. He's a real catalyst for our team with his consistency. Having been out in the early part of the season, his consistency has developed and he's been absolutely brilliant,” Rodgers told reporters.

“The injury he has isn't time driven. He had an operation at the end of last season. He's got a little issue with his tendon just above that.

“We're hoping he'll be back sooner rather than later, but we can't put a timeline on it as it's just about how he feels and how he can recover over the next few weeks.”

Rodgers will also be without Ayoze Perez (knee), Wesley Fofana and Dennis Praet (both hamstring) as well as Wes Morgan (back) for the visit of the Gunners.

“Over the course of the next week or so, we'll probably, more or less be going with the same squad,” Rodgers added.

“Even though those boys will just be coming back, they'll not be ready for the game situation, they'll just be rejoining the training squad.

“It's a little bit of frustration because a few weeks ago, the squad was pretty strong.”

Leicester are third in the league with 49 points from 25 games. ― Reuters