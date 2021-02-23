Southampton’s Hasenhuettl relishing Bielsa battle

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuettl said the Premier League is often tactical on the highest level and teams have to find the right balance in every part of the game. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

LONDON, Feb 23 — Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuettl says he is looking forward to pitting his wits against his Leeds United counterpart Marcelo Bielsa and expects today's Premier League fixture to be a battle of contrasting tactics and styles.

Leeds have earned praise for their high-energy, attack-minded approach, which has helped them to 12th, two places ahead of Southampton, and Hasenhuettl said his football philosophy was very different from Bielsa’s.

“He is a famous manager and a successful one with Leeds, with a completely opposite way of thinking like I do. It’s black and white,” Hasenhuettl said.

“It would be interesting to find solutions. The Premier League is often tactical on the highest level and you have to find the right balance in every part of your game.

“This will be tactically one of the more interesting ones this season. We have not had a lot of time to prepare for this game. But this is the same for Leeds.”

Hasenhuettl said Kyle Walker-Peters, Theo Walcott and Ibrahima Diallo would miss the game, while Stuart Armstrong is a doubt. — Reuters