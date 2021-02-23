Osimhen returns to Naples after nasty head knock at Atalanta

Victor Osimhen of Napoli in action against Juventus February 13, 2021 at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples. — Reuters pic

ROME, Feb 23 — Victor Osimhen is expected back in Naples on Monday evening despite the Napoli forward having to be hospitalised after banging his head on the ground during his side’s Serie A defeat at Atalanta.

Nigeria striker Osimhen was stretchered off the pitch unconscious towards the end of Sunday’s 4-2 loss in Bergamo after hitting his head following a clash with Cristian Romero.

The 22-year-old came round as he was transported to a hospital in the northern Italian city where tests revealed head trauma, and Napoli said in a statement that he would be returning south.

“Victor Osimhen is due to return to Naples on Monday evening after staying in Bergamo overnight as a precaution... The player will be undergo further assessment on Tuesday.”

Osimhen joined Napoli for a club-record fee from Lille last summer, and returned to action last month after being sidelined for over two months with a shoulder injury and coronavirus.

Despite a promising start to the season he has scored just two goals for the club.

Napoli fell to their third defeat in five league games as Atalanta warmed-up for their Champions League clash with Real Madrid to move fourth in Serie A.

Gennaro Gattuso’s Napoli are seventh, three points off the Champions League places, with pressure on the coach after his team lost the first leg of their Europa League tie with Granada 2-0 last week. — AFP