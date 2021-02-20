Last minute strike hands 1-1 draw to Terengganu FC II against UiTM FC

Terengganu FC II’s Masaki Watanabe (right) in action with UiTM FC Mohamad Khairul Rizam during the Shah Alam City Cup tournament yesterday, February 19, 2021. ― Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Feb 20 ― UiTM FC had to contend with a 1-1 draw after Terengganu FC II tied the game with a last gasp goal on the first day of the Shah Alam City Cup tournament at the UiTM Stadium here yesterday.

UiTM FC scored through new import player Nana Poku as early as the third minute and the game then picked up pace with end-end action.

The host had the chance to lead through Muhd Rafie Mat Yaacub but he missed the opportunity although he had only Terengganu FC II’s goalkeeper Mohd Suhaimi Husin to beat.

Terengganu FC II’s hard work paid off when forward Jordan Mintah took advantage of some scrappy play in the opposition box by firing home past UiTM custodian Dominik Picak in the 89th minute.

Sri Pahang FC make up the third participating team in the tournament. ― Bernama