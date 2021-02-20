Kedah football fans urged to accept KFA president’s decision

KFA said that all executive committee members believed that the decision of its president, Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, was made after taking into consideration all technical and legal aspects. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Feb 20 ― The Kedah Football Association (KFA) has appealed to Kedah team supporters to accept the association's decision not to continue negotiations on the 80 per cent acquisition of Kedah Darul Aman Football Club (KDA FC) shares by a local company.

KFA, in a statement tonight, said that all KFA executive committee members believed that the decision of its president, Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, was made after taking into consideration all technical and legal aspects.

“KFA also supports that KDA FC be fully managed by the Darul Aman Football Club Sdn Bhd for now.

“The door to negotiations is also open to any party who wants to make a more sustainable and profitable offer for both parties as well as to continue to review the available investment opportunities,” it said.

In the meantime, KFA also emphasised that any offer made is for the ownership of shares, without involving the rights of the people of Kedah.

On Wednesday, Muhammad Sanusi, who is also the Kedah Menteri Besar, was reported to have said that the 80 per cent acquisition of KDA FC’s shares by a company that was previously announced, could not be finalised, and other companies interested in purchasing the shares are welcome to hold talks with the club. ― Bernama