Japan’s Naomi Osaka in action during the Australian Open semi-final match against Serena Williams of the US in Melbourne February 18, 2021. — Reuters pic

MELBOURNE, Feb 18 — Naomi Osaka ended Serena Williams’ bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title by knocking her out of the Australian Open semi-finals today.

Osaka beat the American 6-3 6-4 at the Rod Laver Arena to reach the final and will play either Jennifer Brady or Karolina Muchova for the title. — Reuters

