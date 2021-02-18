Guardiola urges Man City to embrace hectic schedule

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola after the game against Everton at Goodison Park in Liverpool February 17, 2021. — Pool pic via Reuters

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

MANCHESTER, Feb 18 — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said it would be easy to feel overwhelmed by the packed fixture schedule but called on his players to embrace the “beautiful challenge” as they compete for four trophies.

City moved a step closer to a third Premier League title in four seasons yesterday after their 3-1 over Everton put them 10 points clear.

They remain on course for four trophies this season, and next visit Arsenal in the league on Sunday before resuming their Champions League campaign with the first leg of their last-16 tie against Borussia Moenchengladbach on February 24.

“The schedule can get you depressed as it’s too many games,” Guardiola told a news conference. “The guys need rest but at the same time it is a beautiful challenge.

“We don’t look at the calendar, just the next one — Arsenal after a few days, we then travel to UCL (Champions League), then West Ham (United), Wolves, (Manchester) United, non-stop.”

City’s win at Everton was their 17th consecutive victory in all competitions.

Guardiola, who was without in-form midfielder Ilkay Gundogan yesterday due to a groin injury, said he would need to call upon his whole squad to maintain the challenge on all four fronts.

“If we want to win titles, we’re going to need the entire squad. What pleased me today was the solidarity even from the guys who didn’t play,” Guardiola added.

“From Benjamin (Mendy) in the stands, from John (Stones) and Alex (Oleksandr Zinchenko). Everyone is a part of this.” — Reuters