PSM worried unprepared U-23 national sepak takraw squad will return empty-handed from Hanoi

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — The Sepak Takraw Association of Malaysia (PSM) is admittedly worried that the national squad will not be able to bring back any medal if it is ‘forced’ to send its Under-23 squad to the Vietnam SEA Games in Hanoi at the year-end.

PSM president, Datuk Seri Ahmad Ismail said the U-23 players were not prepared yet for that task at the SEA Games level, besides having no exposure in any domestic and international championship following the Covid-19 pandemic since last year.

He also pointed out that other countries like Thailand would definitely be sending their most experienced and best players to the biennial SEA Games, scheduled for November 21 to December 2.

“We’ve heard that a decision would be made soon by the parties involved to make it compulsory for all players (and athletes) to the SEA Games to be under 23 years old. PSM does not agree with this as we see it as a hasty decision while we are facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

“While our sepak takraw performance is improving, this decision will only hamper its progress. What will be the fate of our senior players? We must also prepare for the Asian Games 2022. I feel Thailand too will not be prepared to send a squad of all young players.

“If this decision will still be taken, we ask that a workshop be held, even online, to discuss the matter with all the national sports associations,” he said at a news conference held at the PSM headquarters, here, today.

At the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines, the Malaysian squad returned with only two silver medals and a bronze, after winning two gold, three silver and six bronze medals at the 2017 edition of the Games in Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama