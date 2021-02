Naomi Osaka in action during her quarter final match against Su-Wei Hsieh in Melbourne February 16, 2021. — Reuters pic

MELBOURNE, Feb 16 — World number three Naomi Osaka breezed past Hsieh Su-wei in straight sets today to book an Australian Open semi-final against either Serena Williams or Simona Halep.

The Japanese three-time Grand Slam champion overcame the Taiwan world number 71 unorthodox style 6-2, 6-2 in an all-Asian quarter-final at a crowd-less Rod Laver Arena. — AFP