Muchova edges Mertens to reach Australian Open last eight

Czech Republic’s Karolina Muchova hits a return against Belgium’s Elise Mertens during their women’s singles match on day eight of the Australian Open tournament in Melbourne, February 15, 2021. — AFP pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

MELBOURNE, Feb 15 — Czech seed Karolina Muchova edged Belgium’s Elise Mertens in two tight sets to reach her second Grand Slam quarter-final at the Australian Open today.

Muchova was 0-4 down in the first before recovering to win 7-6 (7/5), 7-5 against Mertens, who beat Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic in the previous round.

“She’s tough, she’s a very good player,” said the 25th seed, who equals her best Grand Slam run after reaching the Wimbledon last eight in 2019.

“It was long rallies, I was definitely trying to go for it. I made a slow start but I’m happy I got into it and I’m happy to get through.”

Muchova, who is into the quarter-finals without dropping a set, next plays world number one Ashleigh Barty. — AFP