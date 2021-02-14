Bayern sign Leipzig defender Upamecano

Leipzig’s French defender Dayot Upamecano and Schalke’s US forward Matthew Hoppe vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match between FC Schalke 04 and RB Leipzig in Gelsenkirchen, western Germany, February 6, 2021. — AFP pic

MUNICH, Feb 14 — Bayern Munich have signed defender Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig with the French centre back set to join the European champions in July before the 2021-22 season, the Bundesliga club said today.

Upamecano, 22, agreed to sign a five-year contract that will keep him at Bayern until 2026.

Financial details of the transfer were not provided but German media reported Bayern had triggered his release clause which is worth around €42.5 million (RM208 million).

“We’re happy that we’ve been able to sign Dayot Upamecano for Bayern Munich. We’re convinced that Dayot will be a very important member of our team in the coming years,” Bayern’s board member for sport Hasan Salihamidzic said in a statement.

Upamecano had been linked with a move to Premier League clubs Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Upamecano will spend the rest of the season with Leipzig who are second in the Bundesliga, four points behind Bayern who have a game in hand. — Reuters